CBMM Hosts Royal New Zealand Navy Commodore

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and its President, Kristen Greenaway, were honored to welcome Commodore David Gibbs of the Royal New Zealand Navy, New Zealand’s current Defence Attaché to the U.S., and his wife, Paula, for a visit to campus on July 23, 2020. As part of their visit, the Gibbs toured CBMM’s 18-acre waterfront campus and its working Shipyard, giving them a chance to see its current construction of the new Maryland Dove and several members of CBMM’s own floating fleet of historic vessels.

“We were honored to have been able to introduce Commodore Gibbs and his wife to CBMM’s 18-acre campus and working Shipyard,” said CBMM President Kristen Greenaway. “We found some real common interests with his background in Naval and marine engineering and CBMM’s efforts to preserve the history of the Bay region and keep alive its shipbuilding traditions. And I’m always happy to meet a fellow Kiwi!”

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum officially reopened to the public at the end of June, with everyone on campus required to follow the Town of St. Michaels ordinance to wear facial coverings inside buildings at all times and outdoors when within six feet of other guests. Additional information on CBMM’s enhanced health and comfort measures and operational changes for reopening can be found at welcome.cbmm.org.