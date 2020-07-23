Building Trust with Neighbors in Kent County

When Rebuilding Together Kent County’s Executive Director, Wayne Rickert, joined the organization in April of 2019, he had a vision that seemed all out-of-proportion to its historical budget. Since that time, he has worked tirelessly to make reality conform to his dream and it’s benefiting our neighbors here in Kent County. Although Rebuilding Together Kent County had applied for and received funds from the Maryland Affordable Housing Trust (MAHT) in previous years, the amount had not exceeded $10,000 per year.Last summer, the organization applied for the maximum grant, $75,000…and got it!

Since receiving the official paperwork from MAHT last December, Wayne and his team have worked diligently to identify home repair and modification projects that match the terms set out in the grant application. In addition to augmenting the USDA roof initiative as reported last month, these funds have been used to replace six additional roofs, install new gutters and downspouts on two homes, and repair extensive damage for a woman whose pipes burst two years ago. In all, 15 area homeowners and their families are safer at home!

Miss Mildred is a perfect example of exactly why this organization exists. Nearly 80 years old and living alone, she worked hard her whole life, both at the Campbell’s Soup poultry processing plant and as a mother to her son Marty. She now relies on her limited social security benefit and small pension to pay bills each month. Although she was able to have the broken pipes repaired, Miss Mildred had no financial cushion to address the costly water damage which created a gaping hole in her kitchen floor and rendered a bathroom unusable. With funds from MAHT, Rebuilding Together Kent County was able to hire local contractor, Doug Marker of Jack of All Trades, to replace floors and cabinets, as well as install appliances donated from Heron Point of Chestertown. While he was there, he also rebuilt her aging front porch, ensuring she can get in and out of her home safely.

The organization also contracted M.L. Hood Trucking of Centreville to grade and gravel a new driveway. Now vehicles can drive right up to the house, saving precious minutes should a medical emergency arise in the future. The team at Rebuilding Together Kent County hopes these efforts will allow Miss Mildred to enjoy her well-deserved retirement, relieving stress and reducing the risk of injury.

Grateful that area neighbors trust them in their homes, Rebuilding Together Kent County is currently identifying the next round of home repair projects from applications received by last week’s deadline. To become involved with Rebuilding Together Kent County, visit their website, RebuildingTogetherKCMD.org, or call 410.708.9936.

Rebuilding Together Kent County is a nonprofit dedicated to repairing homes, revitalizing communities, and rebuilding lives. They put together donated building materials, gifts of money, contract labor, and countless hours of skilled and unskilled volunteer time to repair and rehabilitate the houses of low-income homeowners who are elderly, disabled and/or have families with children. All work is done at no cost to the homeowner. Learn more at RebuildingTogetherKCMD.org.