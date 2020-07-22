Jazz is Alive!

Jazz on the Chesapeake is bringing the sweet sounds of music to your home with its virtual stage at Chesapeakemusic.org.

First up, it’s the amazing Monty Alexander. Considered one of the top five jazz pianists ever, Alexander’s musical expression combines elements of the blues, gospel, calypso, and reggae.

In a week or so, trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg will grace the virtual stage. The Canadian-songwriter is steadily earning the reputation as Louis Armstrong’s modern-day counterpart.

Skonberg was slated to join Alexander as a headliner at this year’s Monty Alexander Jazz Festival. Held annually over Labor Day weekend, the 2020 festival has been canceled.

“Though we may not be together physically, we can still enjoy the music together,” says Joe Fischer, Chairman of the Jazz Committee Chesapeake Music.

Through August and beyond,enjoy a curated selection of past festival favorites, including Dominick Farinacci, the Anderson Twins (Will and Peter), Chuck Redd, and many more. Patrons can sign up via Chesapeake Music to receive email notifications whenever a new artist performance is available to watch.

So, settle in on the couch and tune in today to Alexander’s lively show in Beloise, Switzerland.

“Believe me, you will be impressed with this 59-minute production,” Fischer says, referring to the musician’s performance. “We’re thankful for your patience and support during this challenging time for the performing arts.”

To start listening, visit Chesapeakemusic.org.

Jazz on the Chesapeake is a program of Chesapeake Music.