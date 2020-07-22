A Message to Our Community from the Garfield Center for the Arts

Dear Friends,

We at the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre stand in solidarity with many voices around us, and across the country, in stating that Black Lives Matter. We denounce the systemic racism and racial oppression that pervades our society, and we condemn actions of targeted police violence against the Black community.

We also recognize that true change starts at home. We acknowledge and accept responsibility for the role our building has played in perpetuating segregation and bias on the Eastern Shore. From its opening as The New Lyceum movie theater in 1928 all the way through the 1960s, the building enforced segregated seating, with Black patrons relegated to a rear section of the balcony. We recognize that this history and its legacy are painful to our Black neighbors, and we are deeply committed to repairing this relationship by supporting and working toward complete equality and inclusion.

However, we know that simple solutions and occasional events are not enough. We are actively seeking opportunities to engage more deeply with individuals and groups whose identities are underrepresented in our organization. We invite our Black artists and neighbors to join us in re-making our building into the kind of cultural center and institution where everyone feels welcome to participate and be a part of a vital and artistic community.

The Staff and Board of Directors of the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre.