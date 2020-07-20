Letter to the Editor: A Plan for Wilmer Park

In light of tonight’s Town Council meeting planning to address the future of the Ajax basketball court and the proposed playground at Wilmer Park, Ward 2 Councilman Tom Herz has provided the Spy with these outlines:

Wilmer Park Playground:

The design is based on input from the Town’s Recreation Committee

The proposed location is inside the top of the loop closest to Quaker Neck Road (convenient to the parking lot).

The scaled drawing (attached) shows the location in red on a site plan for the general area

Attached are several 3D drawings of the proposed playground with sampleplayground elements/features.

The design wraps around the existing trees at this location.

The playground equipment is by Berliner (https://berliner-playequipment.com/us/). They manufacturer top-quality playgrounds

The playground is designed for kids 2-12 and meets ADA accessibility requirements

The playground surface will be a porous rubberized material which is easy to clean and maintain. This eliminates concerns around pooling water and use of materials such as pea gravel, sand, or mulch

The equipment is designed to last for 50 years. It also comes with a 10 year warranty (30 years for metal elements).

AJAX Court: