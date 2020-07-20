Letter to the Editor: A Plan for Wilmer Park

In light of tonight’s Town Council meeting planning to address the future of the Ajax basketball court and the proposed playground at Wilmer Park, Ward 2 Councilman Tom Herz has provided the Spy with these outlines:
Wilmer Park Playground:
- The design is based on input from the Town’s Recreation Committee
- The proposed location is inside the top of the loop closest to Quaker Neck Road (convenient to the parking lot).
- The scaled drawing (attached) shows the location in red on a site plan for the general area
- Attached are several 3D drawings of the proposed playground with sampleplayground elements/features.
- The design wraps around the existing treesat this location.
- The playground equipment is by Berliner (https://berliner-playequipment.com/us/). They manufacturer top-quality playgrounds
- The playground is designed for kids 2-12 and meets ADA accessibility requirements
- The playground surface will be a porous rubberized material which is easy to clean and maintain. This eliminates concerns around pooling water and use of materials such as pea gravel, sand, or mulch
- The equipment is designed to last for 50 years. It also comes with a 10 year warranty (30 years for metal elements).
AJAX Court:
- Official plans for the AJAX Court are still pending. The area will remain ‘as is’ for now, but there is interest from residents to improve the area. Suggestions include:
- Removing the current playground equipment (after the Wilmer PG is complete, of course)
- Adding picnic tables and (possibly) fixed grill locations
- Adding a shade area (something like a small pavilion)
- Enhancements to the current court including painting lines on the current surface and so on.
