Cassandra Guy Celebrates 25 Years with Shore United Bank

Shore United Bank is excited to congratulate Cassandra (Cassie) A. Guy on 25 years of service to the Company. Cassie started her career with the Bank in June of 1995 as a consumer loan officer at our Commerce St., Centreville, MD branch. She has also held positions such as, commercial lender and branch manager during her time with the Bank. Ms. Guy is currently a Vice President of Shore United Bank, and our Compliance Officer.

Cassie has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Mary Washington. She also attended Maryland Bankers School and graduated with Honors. She volunteers to help with the local fairs in Talbot and Queen Anne’s County, in local schools for Teach Children to Save initiatives, at the His Hope Haven homeless shelter and Saints Peter and Paul Church. Cassie helps raise money for equipment for the UM Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown, MD through their Claws for a Cause annual event. She is a past co-chairperson of the Claws for a Cause event, and a past secretary for the Queen Anne’s County Fair.

“Cassie is an experienced banker who is actively engaged in our community and a dedicated member of the Shore United Bank team! She uses her knowledge and experience to guide us through the complicated web of regulatory compliance matters,” says Donna Stevens, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Shore United Bank.

Cassie resides in Cordova, MD with her husband, Robert Guy. She has three children, Brandy, Brandon and Christopher. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, reading, and going to the beach.

