Chestertown Spy Survey #17 Results – Masks

We asked in the Sunday Survey about masks and a great many of you responded. Pretty clear commitment to wearing masks in public….92% of readers who responded favor their use most of the time or always. Only 2% seldom or never use a mask (we do wonder why!).

And, a significant majority would favor a penalty. Fines are viewed as the most appropriate. The word cloud reveals some strong feelings.

Here are the charts:

And here is the word cloud