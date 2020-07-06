Art on Lockdown: Talley Wilford and Groove Theatre Company

Talley Wilford had to make a hard decision a year ago. Just as he made final plans to move to Boise, Idaho, to begin a theatre company with a former classmate from college, Talley was offered the position of founding executive director of the Groove Theatre Company in Cambridge.

After looking at the theatre space, talking to local arts leaders, and recognizing that this new position was precisely the kind of job he had been hoping for since graduating with an undergraduate degree in children performance, he said to himself, “oh crap, I’ve got to stay.”

That was over twelve months ago. After several successful performances, Talley and his team were all set to take another significant leap with the production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch just as the coronavirus crisis started to emerge. The show, like all other live theatre, had to be placed on hold.

In his Spy interview, Talley talks about the impact COVID-19 has had on his fledgling theater company and his optimism that live performance can and will come back.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the Groove Theatre Company please go here.