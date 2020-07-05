The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Local Life / Brevities / You Can’t Keep a good Tomato Down: Chestertown Farmers’ Market is Back

You Can’t Keep a good Tomato Down: Chestertown Farmers’ Market is Back

by Leave a Comment

Share

Chestertown’s Saturday Market has returned to downtown with a new format that seemed to please everyone. Rather than using Fountain Park, vendors set up along High St. to respect social distancing and invited shoppers to easy, open access. This strategy to remain open during COVID-19 was happily embraced by the community.

You can’t keep a good tomato down.

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
Sign up for the 3pm Spy news blast to keep updated on the health of the Mid-Shore