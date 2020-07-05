You Can’t Keep a good Tomato Down: Chestertown Farmers’ Market is Back

Chestertown’s Saturday Market has returned to downtown with a new format that seemed to please everyone. Rather than using Fountain Park, vendors set up along High St. to respect social distancing and invited shoppers to easy, open access. This strategy to remain open during COVID-19 was happily embraced by the community.
You can’t keep a good tomato down.
