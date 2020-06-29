Letter to Editor: Great People in Betterton Town Office

I am writing to commend some members of our local government for being good people. Last week, a friend of mine reported an incident on Betterton Beach involving friends of her daughter who encountered what seems like an ugly racial encounter with an older man who angrily insisted that “their kind is not welcome here.”

Hearing about this, I contacted the Betterton Town office, to let them know of this ugly occurrence.

Right away, I was contacted by Sheila Dlugoboski from the Betterton Town Manager, Mrya Butler, director of the Kent County Parks & Rec, and John Price, Kent County Sheriff. All were seriously concerned about this situation and asked what they could do to address the problem.

Our community needs folks like these to be aware and take steps to ensure that we are recognized and treated fairly by our system of government. Kudos to Sheila, Myra and John for their swift and sincere action.