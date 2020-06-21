The Talbot Boys Conversation (Redux): John Ford

Editor’s Note. On August 23, 2017, the Spy published an extensive interview with the Town of Easton Council president John Ford. One of the topics we discussed was his belief that the Talbot Boys statue should be removed from the Courthouse green. President Ford passed away on February 4, 2020.
This video is approximately two minutes in length
