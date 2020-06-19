Caroline County Awards First COVID19 Small Business/Emergency Relief Grants

On June 1, 2020 the County Commissioners and Economic Development announced $2.2 M in federal grant funding available for small businesses with disrupted operations due to COVID-19. In just 10 days, 37 applications have been received and $144,000.00 awarded during the first round of grant funding.

“It was very important to the Commissioners and Economic Development to get the grants processed and into the hands of the businesses as soon as possible” said Debbie Bowden, Director of Economic Development. “Our team worked tirelessly to process the applications as quickly as possible and get funds to the businesses that need support to protect them from further economic injury.”

Trenton Pipe Nipple Company in Federalsburg was one of the first businesses to apply and receive the funding. Since 1911, they have been serving the plumbing, industrial pipe, valve and fitting, irrigation supply, pipe and metal distribution, pool supply and pump supply industries and OEMs with custom fabrication. Over the years, Trenton Pipe Nipple Company has become one of the largest and most respected brass nipple manufacturers and master distributors of fittings and pipe in the United States. Stephen Holloway, Sr., President stated: “Our company has faced three very challenging months and as our economy starts to open up, we are seeing signs of some positive movement. Programs like the federal governments PPP loan and Caroline County’s small business relief grant have made a tremendous difference in assisting our company through this most difficult period.”

The Market Street Pub in Denton has been a constant presence in the downtown since 2008. Brian Tyler, Owner of the Pub said, “When COVID-19 began we had to shut our doors and lay off 16 employees. Carry out and outside dining has been a help to our bottom line, but we want to get back to our full service. This grant money is instrumental in our rebuilding process.”

Nick Wake and his wife Gelin opened their dream business, Tenchi Spanish American Kitchen in Greensboro in 2017. They have been invested in the community and downtown main street since day one. Nick Wake said, “On March 16th our life, our business and our employee’s life changed. We have continued to try to serve our community as best we can under the new circumstances, but it has been a challenge. Receiving these grant dollars helps us financially to get back to doing what we love. We are grateful for the support.”

President Larry Porter, spoke on behalf of the Commissioners, “I want to thank our Economic Development and Finance teams for their herculean effort to get this program up and going so quickly. It was our pleasure to be able to award funds to the first recipients. We look forward to continuing to provide funds to keep our businesses and our county Caroline strong.”

Caroline County has a variety of businesses that have been impacted in some way by COVID19. These grants are intended to provide interim relief complementing actions with bank, business interruption insurance and financial partners. Grants awarded can be up to $20,000 and used to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expense, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of operations. The grants are is intended to fill the gaps for those who did not qualify for federal assistance. Per Federal guidelines, if your business has received any Federal COVID-19 assistance you are not eligible for these grants.

Additional grant information is available at www.carolinebusiness.com Round two applications will open at 10:00 a.m. on June 29, 2020.