Chestertown Spy Pulse Survey # 13 Results on to Keep or Remove Confederate Monuments

The Spy asked for readers views on whether statues and monuments meant to honor Confederate soldiers should remain in place or be removed. And, we pointed out that the debate in Talbot County about one such statue, The Talbot Boys, is very much alive once again.

The Chestertown Spy results overall indicate a majority favor retaining these statues with just under 40% indicating a desire to see them removed. But, this is not the whole story. It is a bit more complicated when you look at how long respondents have lived on the Eastern Shore. Readers who have lived here over 20 years believe more strongly in keeping the statues in place with only 29% suggesting they should be removed. And, for those residing on the Shore 20 or fewer years, over half support removing the statues.

Perhaps this is what makes shaping public policy around the statues and monuments so challenging. Many readers who favored removal of the statues did comment that they should go to a museum or historical location and not be on official government grounds.

And, we remind you, our survey represents the views of readers who choose to participate and may not match the views of the entire community. We do appreciate the active participation in this survey by our readers.

Chestertown Spy Survey #13 Results