New Roof Means “Safer at Home” for Six Families in Kent County

Rebuilding Together Kent County is excited to announce the completion of our first large project funded by a Rural Preservation Grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Last fall we were awarded nearly $40,000 to assist low-income homeowners in our area to make home repairs and modifications. Prior to 2019, our entire organizational budget hovered around $50,000 annually and we were able to complete several small projects each year. With USDA’s support, we gained the confidence to stretch our capacity and consider larger, more costly repairs. To that end, we selected six homes in Kent County to receive roof replacements and hired Allstate Building Company as the contractor. Between the terrible weather and the global pandemic, we weren’t able to move forward as quickly as anticipated but we are proud to announce the gutters and downspouts were put on the final roof last week – well before the grant deadline and ahead of recent severe storms.

Rebuilding Together Kent County exists to ensure all area residents live in homes that are safe, warm and dry. The current health crisis has only served to highlight how vital this work is for the health of our community. COVID-19’s impact is shockingly disproportionate across race, age, gender and geography and the majority of neighbors we serve are among those citizens who are in the most affected groups.

The funding from USDA allowed us to leverage grants from the Maryland Affordable Housing Trust and stretch the total value of repairs on these six homes to over $60,000…AND we have a couple more projects in the pipeline for these neighbors! We are grateful for the support of all our donors and grantors and, at this moment, especially thankful for a COVID Response Fund Grant from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation which supported our efforts to remain operational during the first months of the pandemic. Rebuilding Together is the only organization in Kent County to offer home repairs and modifications to neighbors who are unable to afford them, free of charge. Operating support, like the Mid-Shore grant, is crucial for us to continue this important service.

If you are interested in becoming involved with Rebuilding Together Kent County, visit our website, RebuildingTogetherKCMD.org, or call 410.708.9936. If you would like to apply for help with home repairs and modifications, you may do so by navigating to the “Apply” tab on our website or by calling our office and requesting a paper application. The deadline for the next cycle of projects is July 15, 2020.

Rebuilding Together Kent County is a nonprofit dedicated to repairing homes, revitalizing communities, and rebuilding lives. We put together donated building materials, gifts of money, contract labor, and countless hours of skilled and unskilled volunteer time to repair and rehabilitate the houses of low-income homeowners who are elderly, disabled and/or have families with children. All work is done at no cost to the homeowner. Learn more at RebuildingTogetherKCMD.org.