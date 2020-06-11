Request for Proposals: Agricultural Restoration Specialist on Retainer

ShoreRivers is seeking proposals for one or more Agricultural Restoration Specialists to be hired on a contract basis (on retainer) for 3 years starting July 1, 2020. Successful candidates will demonstrate an ability to work with landowners and manage large-scale restoration practices. A successful candidate will have the ability to:

1) Identify restoration opportunities in ShoreRivers’ jurisdictional areas: Ag practices, treatment wetlands, stormwater retrofits, stream restoration, and other large-scale best management practices (BMPs) in medium to high-priority areas that would receive favorable consideration by Chesapeake Bay restoration funding agencies.

2) Engage landowners who are willing to maintain proposed BMPs and will agree to allow ShoreRivers to implement BMPs on their land.

3) Collaborate with ShoreRivers staff on grant proposals for design and implementation funding

• Consult on technical narratives

• Respond to technical questions by potential funders

4) Project Management of Funded Projects

• Collaborate with ShoreRivers staff on the development of design and construction budgets and contracts for design engineers and construction contractors

• Consult on contractor(s) selection

• Coordinate and attend project kickoff meetings

• Work with landowners through design process; secure landowner agreements for construction and subsequent maintenance

• Work closely with design team to develop concept plan; review and provide comments on all concept, preliminary, and final plan sets

• Secure engineer’s estimate for construction and work with ShoreRivers staff to develop overall project budget for construction

• Review and approve all invoicing from selected design/ build team

• Manage project timeline and ensure milestones are met on time

5) Permitting of Funded Projects

• Set up and attend pre-application meeting and make initial calls to regulatory agencies

• Set up plans review meeting at Concept, Preliminary, and Final levels with appropriate agencies, County and Soil Conservation Districts

• Secure 505 letter as needed; Wetland Conservation Provisions requirements and site meeting as needed with NRCS Soil Scientist

• Secure NOI permit as needed

• Submit Trilogy letters as required

• Work with design team to meet Critical Area approval, including Critical Area Commission

review

• As needed, secure county grading and any other permits required

6) Grant, Permit, and Agency Reporting for Funded Projects

• Complete quarterly and final reports, as needed

• Complete all permit and agency reporting

• Ensure completed as-built plans are submitted to appropriate agency receiving WIP credits

The selected contractor must be able to provide a Certificate of Insurance including General Liability, Workers Compensation/USL&H (or documentation of exception).

The selected contractor is to be paid an agreed hourly rate on a per project basis with a pre-approved budget for each project; rate can have an annual adjustment built in for COLA.

The selected contractor agrees not to provide same services to other nonprofits competing with ShoreRivers for same funding.

Either party to this retainer agreement can terminate at will, but once any individual project has been approved and commenced, neither party will terminate except for cause.

SUBMISSION PROCEDURE:

Proposals will be accepted electronically by Restoration Manager, Kim Righi <krighi@shorerivers.org>, until

11:59 pm on June 22, 2020. We will notify you once a decision for award of bid is made, by June 30, 2020.

Please provide the following:

• Hourly rate

• Resume or CV

• Contractor license information (if applicable)

REGULATORY:

This agreement is subject to the regulations promulgated by the US Office of Management and Budget Uniform Guidance (2 CFR 200), which will govern it and the work to be performed pursuant to it, and they are incorporated by reference and will take precedent over any conflicting provisions.

MINORITY PARTICIPATION:

ShoreRivers actively encourages proposals from women and minority owned businesses. Please note if you are a Maryland certified MBE.