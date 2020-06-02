Letter to Editor: Remembering Johnson, Nixon, and now Trump

Remember in 1968 when President Johnson opted out of a second term because widespread public anger against the Vietnam prevented him from campaigning anywhere in public?
Remember in 1973 when President Nixon hunkered down behind D.C. city buses parked around the White House bumper-to-bumper to protect him from anti-war demonstrators?
That was then.
Now we’ll remember President Trump in 2020 cowering in the White House bunker rather than acknowledge the fruits of his malevolence.
Grenville Whitman
Rock Hall
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.