Letter to Editor: Remembering Johnson, Nixon, and now Trump

Remember in 1968 when President Johnson opted out of a second term because widespread public anger against the Vietnam prevented him from campaigning anywhere in public?



Remember in 1973 when President Nixon hunkered down behind D.C. city buses parked around the White House bumper-to-bumper to protect him from anti-war demonstrators?



That was then.



Now we’ll remember President Trump in 2020 cowering in the White House bunker rather than acknowledge the fruits of his malevolence.

Grenville Whitman

Rock Hall