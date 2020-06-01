The Library Guy: Poet Sue Ellen Thompson Talks to Bill Peak

Today, Bill Peak, also known as the Library Guy for many years for his devotion to the Talbot County Free Library, continues his series with writers with a conversation with award-winning poet Sue Ellen Thompson.

Thompson is the author of five books of poetry, including her most recent work, They, which tells the story—through poems and the found poetry of postcards—of the poet’s sometimes troubled relationship with her transgender child, and the connection they find through the author’s father. She also edited The Autumn House Anthology of Contemporary American Poetry. Eleven of Thompson’s poems have been read by Garrison Keillor on his Writer’s Almanac radio show. . In 2010, Thompson received the Maryland Author Award, which is given once every four years to a Maryland poet in honor of his or her body of work. Sue Ellen lives in Oxford, Maryland.

The Library Guy is made possible through a partnership between the Talbot County Free Library and the Spy online newspapers. Future interviews with local literary figures are planned. A link to Peak’s interview with Thompson will be made available on the library’s website: www.tcfl.org.