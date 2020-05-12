The League of Women Voters of Kent County: Voters’ Guide

The League of Women Voters of Kent County has published a Voters’ Guide for the upcoming primary election on June 2. Printed copies of the Voters’ Guide will be available at Kent County supermarkets and other open retailers. The online Voters’ Guide is available at www.vote411.org.

Each candidate for office was given the opportunity to provide information about themselves and to respond to questions from the League. Candidate information and responses are presented unedited. Online, voters can enter their zip code and view all the races on their ballot; responses from two candidates can be viewed together allowing comparisons between candidates. Vote411.org also provides links to other important websites such as the Maryland State Board of Elections.

The Voters’ Guide is also available on the League of Women Voters of Kent County’s website at https://kent-lwvmaryland.nationbuilder.com/voters guide. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active participation in government; it does not support or oppose any candidates or political parties.