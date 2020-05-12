Adkins Arboretum’s Spring Membership Drive Now Through May 30

There’s never been a better time to become a member of Adkins Arboretum! Amid closures and stay-at-home orders, the Arboretum is committed to keeping its paths open for the many dog walkers, bikers, runners and nature enthusiasts who seek solace in fresh air, open space and the health benefits of spending time outside. Grounds are open daily from dawn to dusk.

These health benefits are numerous. Studies show that time in nature reduces stress, improves mood, lowers blood pressure, improves sleep, accelerates recovery from illness and boosts the immune system. Forests play a particularly important role in healthy immune systems—when we breathe in fresh air, we breathe in the same chemicals that plants release as protection against insects. These chemicals, in turn, help us fight disease.

By joining the Arboretum, members support their health and the health of the greater community. In addition, members enjoy free admission throughout the year, as well as discounts on native plants, programs, events and gift store purchases. Although many 2020 programs and events have been canceled due to COVID-19, the Arboretum is re-envisioning its offerings to include creative, self-directed activities for visitors to enjoy on their own. These will be highlighted in a forthcoming calendar and on the Arboretum’s website.

Even as the Arboretum looks to the future with optimism, closures and cancellations are presenting financial challenges. This means that member support is more important than ever. To learn more about membership and all that the Arboretum has to offer, visit adkinsarboretum.org. New members will receive a $10 discount if they join by the end of May.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.