At the Academy: Art at Home with AAM’s Jennifer Chrzanowski

According to Jennifer Chrzanowski, the Academy Art Museum’s development manager, the AAM took only a few days to adjust to the new reality of COVID-19. No matter how long the lockdown would last, the Academy staff immediately started using their imagination to see how they could keep art alive through the internet and their very talented videographer, Ray Remesch.

From Docent Reflections, a new program of virtual tours in which docents share their meditations on select artists, or Art in a Box, an art project prepared for children, or Picture of the Week, the AAM is offering over a dozen new ways to interact with its members and the general public.

Now broadcasting from their Vimeo channel, the Academy sees a future for this kind of programming well beyond the coronavirus crisis.

The Spy talked to Jennifer recently to get an update.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. To see the AAM offerings please go to their Vimeo channel here.