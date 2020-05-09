How to be Sure You are Surviving the Pandemic by Kathy Bosin

How to be sure you are surviving the pandemic.

Just know you are normal if you:

Don’t sleep more than 5 hours/night

Sleep more than 10 hours/night

Have horrible dreams

Don’t remember your dreams

Can’t eat

Eat too much

Same for drinking

Same for exercise

Same for work

Same for “productivity”

You miss your family horribly

You don’t miss them so much at all

You feel guilty for having a non-essential job that you can do from home

You feel fear for all essential workers every day

That level of guilt feels unhealthy but you can’t stop it

You have bad dreams about essential workers

You want to rail against the government

You recognize that won’t help

You decided not to follow the news constantly

You can’t stop following the news constantly

You miss your friends/community so much

You’re pretty cool with just being alone for as long as it takes

At least you feel connected on social media!

You limit your attention to social media to bare bones

You want to go support local businesses!

You’re scared to death to go support any businesses

You want to simply write a check to support!

You can only write so many checks to support

You can’t imagine cooking for your family 3x/day forever

You can’t imagine eating food that you didn’t cook for yourself

You miss sports!

You can’t imagine sitting in a stadium ever again

You miss eating out!

You pray that restaurants are figuring out how to re-open safely

You’re pretty sure you’d rather buy gift certificates for some other time

You’re looking at those head shields people are making on etsy

You miss the mental stimulation of working with colleagues in groups

You’re able to work from home comfortably, and don’t miss the distraction of colleagues

Zoom is great!

Zoom/webinar fatigue is real – ugh

You miss having a fun, impromptu lunch any ol’ time in the comfortable kitchen at the Eastern Shore Conservation Center with Carol, Rob, Joan, Michelle, Katie, Lauren, Michael, Jim, David, Megan, Larissa, Owen, Julia, Suzanne, Elle, Matt, Amy, Jeff, Meredith, Heather, Tracy, Alan, Elizabeth, Hilary, Tom, Courtney, Rachel, Whitley, Dave, Beth Anne, Richard, Susan and you know you’re missed even if you’re not listed here. Awww. You guys!

You feel even sadder after writing that list.

In fact, it’s becoming clear that this pandemic is starting to wear on you, dammit.

Sigh.

You’re doing ok.

You got this!

A+!

Kathy Bosin is a contributing editor to the Spy newspapers and a team member of the Dock Street Foundation.