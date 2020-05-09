OCC Fine Arts 2020 Preview with Jody Ware & Christie Friend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Two months ago, the Oxford Community Center was expecting some 400 pieces of art to be part of their annual Fine Arts auction starting next week. The spread of COVID-19 scratched that plan, and board members and staff had to think fast on how to salvage this critical event for both the artists and the OCC itself.

Board member and Chair of the 2020 event Judy Ware and the OCC webmaster Christie Friend did indeed think fast.

Within two weeks, Judy and Christie had coordinated with over 40 artists and created a new website design to move the entire event, including a private preview reception, online and ready to go.

In a short preview of the Fine Arts 2020 show, we talked to Jody and Christie about this very different special event in Oxford.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. To preview the art in Fine Arts 2020 please go here.