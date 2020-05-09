African-American Heritage Preservation Program Grant Workshops Scheduled

The Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture (MCAAHC) and the Maryland Historical Trust (MHT) announce workshops and applications are available for grants through the African American Heritage Preservation Program (AAHPP) for FY21.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, grant workshops are being held as webinars for FY21. For information about the webinars as well as the program guidelines, go to https://mht.maryland.gov/ grants_africanamerican.shtml

The goal of the AAHPP is to identify and preserve buildings, communities, and sites of historical and cultural importance to the African American experience in Maryland. This competitive program, offered once per year, is supported through an annual appropriation from the Maryland General Assembly, and is administered as a joint partnership of MCAAHC and MHT.

Grant awards range from a minimum of $10,000 to a maximum of $100,000. Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations and local jurisdictions. Business entities and individuals may also apply for program grants when seeking funds for a preservation or development project that serves a high public purpose.

Eligible projects include acquisition, construction, capital improvement, and certain predevelopment costs for African American heritage properties. In the eight years since its inception, the AAHPP has awarded 106 grants totaling $8 million in funding for projects statewide.

The AAHPP grant application can be accessed from MHT’s website at https://mht.maryland.gov/ grants.shtml. Completed grant applications must be submitted online by July 1, 2020. For assistance with programming and project prioritization, contact Chanel Compton, MCAAHC Executive Director, at chanel.compton@maryland.gov or (410) 216-6190. For assistance with capital project and technical preservation issues, contact Charlotte Lake, Ph.D., MHT Capital Grant and Loan Program Administrator, at charlotte.lake@maryland.gov or (410) 697-9559.

The Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture is committed to discovering, documenting, preserving, collecting, and promoting Maryland’s African American heritage. The Commission also provides technical assistance to institutions and groups with similar objectives. Through the accomplishment of this mission, the MCAAHC seeks to educate Maryland citizens and visitors about the significance and impact of the African American experience in Maryland.

The Maryland Historical Trust (MHT) is a state agency dedicated to preserving and interpreting the legacy of Maryland’s past. Through research, conservation and education, the Trust assists the people of Maryland in understanding their historical and cultural heritage. MHT is an agency of the Maryland Department of Planning and serves as Maryland’s State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) pursuant to the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.