Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 8

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed cases in Kent County remains at 98.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 30,485, an increase of 1,111 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 1,453 deaths, 52 were in the last 24 hours; another 107 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The chart below is scrollable and sortable. Due to discrepancies in the numbers of deaths reported in Kent County, the per capita death rate for Kent County is based on the total deaths in facilities.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.8.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Total Recovered Cases within facilities Percent cases within facilities Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths Deaths within facilities Percent deaths within facilities Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 98 0 N/A 74 75.51% 505.60 8 15 - 77.39 QA 70 3 N/A 3 4.29% 138.94 0 0 0.00 Talbot 58 4 33 0 155.99 1 0 2.69 Caroline 102 4 59 0 306.27 0 0 0.00 Dorchester 92 5 60 0 288.14 2 0 6.26 Mid-Shore 420 16 N/A 77 18.33% 243.93 N/A 15 N/A Cecil 225 9 N/A 69 30.67% 218.75 14 1 7.14% 13.61 Md. 30,485 1,111 N/A 6,268 20.56% 504.24 1,453 804 55.33% 24.03 Del. 6,111 172 2,288 627.56 213 21.87 USA 1,263,052 - 195,036 384.80 76,032 23.16 World 3,889,841 - 1,300,592 50.02 271,732 3.49

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day. Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,674 people hospitalized — 1,103 in acute care and 571 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized dropped by 9 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 30,485 cases, 5,811 patients have been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 2,041 patients have been released from isolation, including 12 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 121,702 negative test results, including 2,476 in the last 24 hours.

• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.