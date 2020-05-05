The Library Guy: New Yorker Writer Casey Cep on Dorothy Day

The Spy is pleased to announce that the Talbot County Free Library’s “Library Guy,” Bill Peak, has joined the Spy is a frequent contributor. Bill earned his nickname through earning the respect and devotion of hundreds of library patrons through his creative programming and outreach efforts during his tenure at TCFL. He is also a critically acclaimed author. The Spy will be offering this in a long-form format, similar to Bill’s past live conversations.

In our inaugural installment of “The Library Guy,” I am pleased to welcome Casey Cep, New York Times bestselling author, staff writer for The New Yorker magazine, and graduate of Easton High School (Class of ’03).

Last year, Casey Cep’s first book, Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee, debuted at #6 on The New York Times’ bestseller list. Today, I talk with Cep about her most recent New Yorker article, “Dorothy Day’s Radical Faith.” In the piece, she writes about the life and legacy of the Catholic writer and activist, whom some hope will be made a saint. The New Yorker article is available in its entirety here.

Due to COVID-19, this interview was recorded remotely. In order to take advantage of a Wi-Fi hotspot at the local high school, Casey Cep joins us from the back seat of her car while I am broadcasting from what I admit is a rather cluttered home study.

This video is approximately fifty-two minutes in length.