After Coronavirus: Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Kristen Greenaway

As the Mid-Shore begins to recover from COVID-19, there are a handful of local institutions or companies that the Spy will be watching closely as these large local employers emerge from the state’s “stay-at-home” order. In most cases, their recovery will have a profound impact on how long it will take for places like Chestertown or Easton to come back.

We start this series with Kristen Greenaway, president of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.

With a budget of $5 million annually, and something close to $10 million in capital projects in the works, the coronavirus crisis was a sad conclusion to the CBMM’s most successful year in their history.

Yet, in her Spy interview, Kristen makes clear, she and her colleagues have not missed a beat. From pivoting overnight on March 13 to a closed campus and a virtual online museum, the CCMM has continued to employ all 59 full-time staff, done extensive guest/visitor modeling in a post-COVID environment.

We caught up with Kristen via Zoom yesterday afternoon.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum please go here.