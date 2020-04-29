Spy COVID-19 Daily Update April 29

Confirmed Cases Daily Change Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 73 0 376.62 4 20.64 QA 51 2 101.23 0 0.00 Talbot 37 0 99.51 1 2.69 Caroline 72 2 216.19 0 0.00 Dorchester 59 3 184.78 2 6.26 Mid-Shore 292 7 169.59 7 4.07 Cecil 170 5 165.28 8 7.78 Md. 20,849 736 344.86 985 16.29 Del. 4,575 80 469.83 137 14.07 USA 1,012,583 – 308.49 58,529 17.83 World 3,130,191 – 40.25 217,947 2.80

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day. If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 20,849, an increase of 736 in the last 24 hours.

• Kent County has 73 confirmed cases and four deaths.

• Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chestertown has had 61 cases and three deaths.

• Of the state’s 985 deaths, 56 were in the last 24 hours; another 93 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

• There have been 4,369 confirmed cases and 471 deaths in Maryland’s nursing homes and other congregate living facilities.

• There currently are 1,645 people hospitalized — 1,060 in acute care and 585 in intensive care; 117 people were hospitalized in the last 24 hours. 4,402 Maryland residents have ever been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

• Maryland says 1,361 patients have been released from isolation, including 66 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 90,080 negative test results, including 2,408 in the last 24 hours.

• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.