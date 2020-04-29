Spy COVID-19 Daily Update April 29

|Confirmed Cases
|Daily Change
|Cases per 100k Pop.
|Total Deaths
|Deaths per 100k Pop.
|Kent
|73
|0
|376.62
|4
|20.64
|QA
|51
|2
|101.23
|0
|0.00
|Talbot
|37
|0
|99.51
|1
|2.69
|Caroline
|72
|2
|216.19
|0
|0.00
|Dorchester
|59
|3
|184.78
|2
|6.26
|Mid-Shore
|292
|7
|169.59
|7
|4.07
|Cecil
|170
|5
|165.28
|8
|7.78
|Md.
|20,849
|736
|344.86
|985
|16.29
|Del.
|4,575
|80
|469.83
|137
|14.07
|USA
|1,012,583
|–
|308.49
|58,529
|17.83
|World
|3,130,191
|–
|40.25
|217,947
|2.80
Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.
The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day. If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.
Key points for today
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 20,849, an increase of 736 in the last 24 hours.
• Kent County has 73 confirmed cases and four deaths.
• Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chestertown has had 61 cases and three deaths.
• Of the state’s 985 deaths, 56 were in the last 24 hours; another 93 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.
• There have been 4,369 confirmed cases and 471 deaths in Maryland’s nursing homes and other congregate living facilities.
• There currently are 1,645 people hospitalized — 1,060 in acute care and 585 in intensive care; 117 people were hospitalized in the last 24 hours. 4,402 Maryland residents have ever been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.
• Maryland says 1,361 patients have been released from isolation, including 66 in the last 24 hours.
• The state reports 90,080 negative test results, including 2,408 in the last 24 hours.
• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.
|Confirmed Cases
|Daily Change
|Percent Change
|Cases per 100k Pop.
|Total Deaths
|Deaths per 100k Pop.
|Kent
|73
|0
|0.00%
|376.62
|4
|20.64
|QA
|51
|2
|4.08%
|101.23
|0
|0.00
|Talbot
|37
|0
|0.00%
|99.51
|1
|2.69
|Caroline
|72
|2
|2,85%
|216.19
|0
|0.00
|Dorchester
|59
|3
|5.35%
|184.78
|2
|6.26
|Mid-Shore
|292
|7
|2.45
|169.59
|7
|4.07
|Cecil
|170
|5
|3.03%
|165.28
|8
|7.78
|Md.
|20,849
|736
|3.66%
|344.86
|985
|16.29
|Del.
|4,575
|80
|1.78%
|469.83
|137
|14.07
|USA
|1,012,583
|-
|-
|308.49
|58,529
|17.83
|World
|3,130,191
|-
|-
|40.25
|217,947
|2.80
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.