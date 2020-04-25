Kent Attainable Housing Publishes “Resource Guide For Surviving the Challenges of the Coronavirus”

Kent Attainable Housing, Inc., whose mission is to make affordable housing available to families in poverty, has published an on-line “Resource Guide for Surviving the Challenges of the Coronavirus.” The guide was compiled by Board members who brought a variety of expertise to the project to help its applicants know where to turn for help with job opportunities, food assistance, medical services, and much more. According to Seikaly, President of Kent Attainable Housing, “Our applicants are trying to break out of the cycle of poverty by purchasing a home of their own, and now they have been thrown new curves. This guide will help them and many others in our community who need to know where to turn for help.” It can be accessed at KentAttainableHousing.org.

The guide was developed when the Board of Kent Attainable Housing recognized our applicants who had worked so hard to buy a home did not have the savings to survive lost income and bill payment and, therefore could not move forward in their hope to break out of poverty in the middle of this pandemic. Concurrently, the Board decided it could not move forward with plans to place its first family in a new home on its College Avenue location because it was not safe to bring together its corps of volunteers who had signed up to help complete the house with interior and exterior work.

“Meeting our mission is more critical than ever, and we haven’t stopped working,” Jonathan Chace, board secretary, stated. Along with compiling the online list of resources, KAH is helping applicants with online First Time Home buyers classes as well as financial classes including credit score improvement, family budgeting and financial management and linking them with potential mortgage lenders.

The Surviving Coronavirus Challenges Resource Guide was also disseminated to local organizations who work with low income families and individuals to make it readily available to anyone who could benefit from the comprehensive set of resources in one place.