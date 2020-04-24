The Chestertown Spy

COVID-19: A Conversation with Rock Hall Mayor Dawn Jacobs

While all eyes in Kent County are looking at the current figures for infection and mortality rates, Rock Hall’s Dawn Jacobs is paying close attention to how her small municipality is coping with the coronavirus crisis at the hyper-local level. Recently elected to her position, Mayor Jacobs is not only tasked with supporting Governor Larry Hogan’s statewide stay-at-home order, but will need to plot a way forward after the crisis for her community and its high dependency on tourism.

The Spy touched base with Dawn yesterday afternoon.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about the Town of Rock Hall please go here.

