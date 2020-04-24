The Great Slow Down List: Oscar Paine

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with this unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.

Today is Spy reader Oscar Paine:

Read: The Terror by Dan Simmons

Watch: The Roosevelts: An Intimate History by Ken Burns

Listen: Swiss Movement by Eddie Harris & Les McCann

Cook: Simple Pesto Pasta

Outing: Worton Park