The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Arts / Arts Homepage / RiverArts Moments: Paul Santori on Abstract Painting (Part One)

RiverArts Moments: Paul Santori on Abstract Painting (Part One)

by Leave a Comment

Share

Paul E. Santori is a local artist represented by Chestertown gallery Tish Fine Art Plus, and is a member of Chestertown RiverArts where his paintings are displayed regularly. His work can be found in local, national and international collections and has been selected for the 2020 Abstract National Exhibition at the Mark Arts Center in Wichita, Kansas. Well-versed in both realistic and abstract styles, in this first of two videos Paul demonstrates his current approach to abstract painting.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Paul Santori’s work please go here.

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
Sign up for the 3pm Spy news blast to keep updated on the health of the Mid-Shore