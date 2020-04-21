RiverArts Moments: Paul Santori on Abstract Painting (Part One)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Paul E. Santori is a local artist represented by Chestertown gallery Tish Fine Art Plus, and is a member of Chestertown RiverArts where his paintings are displayed regularly. His work can be found in local, national and international collections and has been selected for the 2020 Abstract National Exhibition at the Mark Arts Center in Wichita, Kansas. Well-versed in both realistic and abstract styles, in this first of two videos Paul demonstrates his current approach to abstract painting.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Paul Santori’s work please go here.