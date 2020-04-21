A Chat with Dr. Fredia Watley: Mid-Shore Cases Climb and Testing Still a Challenge

There will be a number of local coronavirus leaders on the Mid-Shore that will be long remembered once the COVID-19 crisis passes, and one of them will undoubtedly be Talbot County’s health officer, Dr. Fredia Watley.

With her unique ability to simplify complex issues surrounding the management of COVID-19, a comforting bedside manner, and a charming southern accent thrown in for good measure, Dr. Watley has been leading her team through extremely troubled waters over the last two months.

Yesterday afternoon, the Spy met Dr. Watley outside her office in downtown Easton for a check-in on the regional response to the pandemic. In our conversation, she maintains her frank manner in talking about a recent spike in residents testing positive and the frustrating challenge in testing those on the Eastern Shore. While buoyed by Governor Hogan’s announcement yesterday of 500,000 test kits coming to Maryland from Korea, she notes the obvious worry about how many of them will make their way across the Bay Bridge.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length. For more information about the Talbot County Health Department, please go here.