Community Donations Support Frontline Team Members at UM SRH

UM Shore Regional Health has enjoyed a generous outpouring of community support for frontline team members working at UM Shore Medical Centers at Chestertown, Dorchester and Easton, and at UM Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown.

“We greatly appreciate the generosity that has been shown to our employees and the outpouring of support throughout our hospitals,” says Ken Kozel, president and CEO of UM Shore Regional Health. “As the people of our state and nation respond to COVID-19, the University of Maryland Medical System is on the front lines caring for patients while keeping our employees safe. We are all doing what is necessary to care for our patients, our workforce and our communities by committing all resources to the critical work at hand.”

“We are so grateful to the many individuals, families, businesses and civic groups who have donated supplies as well as those who have provided meals for our staff,” says Jenny Bowie, vice president, Nursing and Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer. “This support goes a long way to helping our staff do their best even under these challenging circumstances, and just as important, makes them feel valued and appreciated for the care they are providing to our patients.”

As of April 10, UM Shore Regional Health has received supply donations from the following: 3M, Acme-Chestertown, Sherry Adam, Aphena Pharma Solutions, Bob Atwater, RB Baker and Sons, Inc., Bayside Quilting Guild, Bayer Crop Science – Monsanto, Bennett Seed & Feed, BL Hauling & Creating Images, LLC, Robert, Polly Barndollar, Christina and Rebecca Brault, Bullock Construction, Cambridge International, Debbie Carr, Harry Cartwright & Debbie Thomas, Chestertown River Soaperie, Nancy Carns, Richard P. Covell, Kay Crofoot, Mark Dagel, Susan Davis, Jayne Dickinson, Sarah Doelp, Eastern Shore Endoscopy, Face Mask Challenge – Kent County and Cheryl Hoopes (founder), Fields of Heather Bakery, George Foss, Robert Fox, Herb Gorin, DDS, Patricia Gorman Associates LLC, Kathy Guy, Harbor Dental Center, Susan Hart, Ann Harlan, Tracy Hastings Interior Design, Jane Hukill, Tim Jacintho, Johnny’s Tavern–Hunter Fooks, High Street Veterinarian – Chestertown, Cliff Jackson, LaToya Jackson, Jeff’s Body Shop, Rob Kramer Welding, KRM Development, Becky Limon, Joe & Bonnie Masslofsky, Bill MacDonald, William McDonald, Mid-Shore Surgical Eye Center, Occasions Catering, Dave Perry, Paul and Joanne Prager, Preston Automotive Group/David Wilson, Jr., Baltimore Ravens’ Mark Andrews/Rainbow International, R.E.K. Firearms, Rose Marie O’Rourke, Roger Orsini, MD, Running W Kennel and Farm, Margaret Quimby, DDS, Petra Quinn, Stan Salett, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Terry Tester, Anne Lee Thomas, Town and Country Roofing, Jim Twohy, White House Nursery, and Glenn and Diana Wilson.

As of April 10, food donations to UM Shore Regional Health’s emergency departments and inpatient units have been provided by 4 Sisters Kabob & Curry, 98 Cannon Riverfront Grille,Amy’s Army, Anchor & Plow Restaurant, Annie’s Restaurant (Mike Katinas), Brenda Belt–Hope4All, Inc., Ed Beres and El Jefe Restaurant, Susan Farrell Armitage, the Bagery, Biannca Russo, Blue Heron Catering, Bombay Tadka, Laura Callaghan, Car Pool Car Wash, Chester River Seafood, Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company, Chick-Fil-A, Colosseum Pizza – Centreville, Commerce Street Creamery Café Bistro, CVS Chester, Doc’s Downtown Grill, Domino’s Pizza Chestertown, Dukes Moore Insurance, Wayne Dyott, Dr. Ludwig Eglseder, Evergrain, Figgs Ordinary, Girl Scouts of Talbot County – Unit 4, Girl Scouts troop SU88 (Sheena Elliott), Gootee’s Marine, Hardees Kent Island – Beverly Greaves, The Jetty (Mike Kirkpatrick), JJ’s Deli, Amanda Kettering, Living Waters Ministry/Pastor Joe Kelly, Luisa’s CucinaItaliana, Main Street Chestertown, Lori Bramble Maloney, Karen Mangold and Commerce Street Creamery, Matthewstown Run Neighborhood, McDonalds/Meoli Family, Missy McGinness-Rhodes, Kristen McGlaughin – Little Duckies Day Care, the Michael Griffith Family, Sherrie and Bill Oertel – Harris Crab House, Olive Garden, New Freedom Church/Pastor Dave Patterson, Panera Bread, Papa Johns, Portside Seafood Restaurant, RBC Wealth Management, Charlene Rhodes, Anna Queller, Rob Kramer Welding and REK Firearms, Rusticana Pizza, Simmons Center Market, Starbucks Coffee, Sprout, Susan Schaeffer, Talbot County Emergency Services, Teiman Family, The Kitchen, Tidewater Inn, Turnbridge Talbot, Twinny’s Place, Justin Wade, MD, Warriors Standing Strong, WaWa and Wye Bible Church.

Local civic groups, businesses or individuals interested in donating directly to specific hospitals may submit donations as follows: for Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown and Shore Medical Centers at Dorchester and Easton, contact Amy Lowe, alowe@umm.edu, 410-822-1000, ext. 5763; for Shore Medical Center at Chestertown: Maryann Ruehrmund, contact mruehrmund@umm.edu, 410-810-5660.

“UMMS is accepting donations of essential supplies for front line care providers, including personal protective equipment and sanitizing items,” says Kozel.“While direct monetary donations are most helpful, welcome in-kind donations of new, medical-grade supplies are also welcome. The COVID-19 DIY Masks initiative is a way for our communities to assist during these unprecedented times.”

Community members who would like to help may visit www.umms.org/covidhelp to learn more, make a gift to our COVID-19 Response Fund, or review a list of needs.

