Bill Stoops Celebrates 40 Years with Shore United Bank

Shore United Bank is thrilled to congratulate Bill Stoops on forty years of dedicated service. Bill began his career with the Bank in April of 1980 as a bookkeeper at our Centreville, MD branch. Throughout his career, he has held various positions as a teller, head teller, loan clerk, loan officer, and branch manager. Currently, Mr. Stoops is a Vice President of Shore United Bank and a Relationship Manager for the Maryland North Region. Bill is responsible for business development and the management of commercial relationships within the Queen Anne’s and Kent County areas.

“I am proud to have Bill as a part of the team. With several years of community banking experience and deeply rooted business relationships, he is able to understand each client’s business to help them achieve their goals,” says Heather Bacher, Market Executive of the Maryland North Region for Shore United Bank.

Mr. Stoops obtained an associate degree from Chesapeake College in 1997, graduated from the University of Maryland Banking School in 1986, and completed the Advanced School of Bank Management at University of Maryland in 2006. Bill is a board member and chairman for the Queen Anne’s County Election Board. In the past, Bill was an active board member of the Centreville Business Association, Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce, Queen Anne’s County Housing Authority, and the Queen Anne’s County Economic Development Commission.

Bill resides in Centreville, MD with his wife, Eva DiGiovine Stoops. They have three daughters, Britnie, Melissa, and Geneva. He enjoys golfing, shooting pool, running, and visiting the YMCA.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit www.ShoreUnitedBank.com