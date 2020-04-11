The Great Slow Down List: Al Bond

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with this unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.

Today is Al Bond, President of the Avalon Foundation:

Read: A Short History of Everything by Bill Bryson

Watch: Knives Out

Listen: Plein Air Easton podcasts

Cook: Texas style smoked brisket

Outing: Easton’s new drive through Farmers Market