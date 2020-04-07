The Great Slow Down List: Janet Pfeffer

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with this unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.

Today is Janet Pfeffer, Spy contributor and YMCA Instructor:

Read: No Ordinary Time

Watch: Unorthodox

Listen: Van Morrison

Cook: Carry-out to support our local restaurants

Outing: Idlewild Park