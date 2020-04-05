Mid-Shore Arts: An Unexpected Bump in the Road with Talbot Arts Council’s Joan Levy

Little did the Talbot County Arts Council board know when they hired Joan Levy to become its new executive director after the highly respected Gerry Early retired last year that her background with crisis management with come in some timely in our new age of Covid-19.

Before moving the Oxford from Baltimore more than a decade ago, Joan served Johns Hopkins Hospital in that capacity along with her other responsibilities. And while Joan is the first to admit that nothing she experienced came close to the coronavirus, she has had no hesitation in pivoting in strategy to ensure Talbot’s art council continues to support the dozens of area arts organizations during this unprecedented time.

The Spy spoke to Joan via Zoom on Friday.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Talbot County Arts Council please go here.