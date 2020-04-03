The Great Slow Down List: Steven Arnold

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with this unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.

Today is Steven Arnold, director of the Garfield Center for the Arts:

Read: A Prayer For Owen Meany

Watch: Better Call Saul

Listen: Pink Floyd

Cook: Chili in my crock pot

Outing: I occasionally have to travel into the office to fetch something, but I’m being smart and staying home!