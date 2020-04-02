First COVID-19 Related Death in Cecil County

Cecil County has reported its first COVID-19 related death. The patient was a man in his 80s from the Elkton area who had underlying medical conditions. He passed away on March 31, 2020.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of this first confirmed Novel Coronavirus-related fatality in Cecil County. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the family and friends of the gentleman who passed,” said County Executive Alan McCarthy. “Our first responders, emergency services personnel, law enforcement, healthcare providers and nurses, health department, and hospital remain vigilant to stop the spread of this disease. We hope that this virus rapidly passes from view so that our lives may return to normalcy.”

The county health department wants to remind Cecil County residents of the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and of the simple actions we can take to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

On March 30, 2020, Gov. Larry Hogan issued a Stay at Home Order for all Maryland residents. No Cecil County resident should be leaving their home unless it is for an essential job or for an essential reason, such as purchasing food, obtaining medicine, or seeking urgent medical attention.

Staying home and practicing social distancing when we must go out are the most important things we can do as a community to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Other routine sanitary and hygienic procedures also help reduce the likelihood of exposure. Remember to:

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Sanitize frequently touched surfaces.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Use a tissue or elbow to cover coughs and sneezes.

• Keep your hands down – away from your eyes, nose and mouth.

If you follow these basic principles, you will safeguard yourself and reduce the spread of COVID-19. You will also be protecting your family, friends and community.

The Cecil County Health Department has established a dedicated phone line for individuals to call with COVID-19-related questions. Please call 410-996-1005 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with any questions. Residents are also encouraged to visit www.cecilcountyhealth.org for current and accurate information.