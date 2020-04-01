The Pulse Poll Results: How Chestertown is Spending their Time

The Spy asked about how you are likely to spend time these days. We can only conclude, our readers are online, well read and well fed with a desire for reading even greater than the lure of tv movies. And, all of this is in between the likelihood that 93% of you suggested you’d be taking walks.
Most interesting, were all the other things you shared with us that you are doing. A word cloud captures the most mentioned activities…the larger the word, the more frequent the mention.
Word Cloud
The Results
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.