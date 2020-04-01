Delmarva Review: “On A Broad Reach They Are Magnificent Craft” by Meredith Davies Hadaway

From the Editor: Delmarva Review joins with Spy and poets from across the land to celebrate April as National Poetry Month. Spy will highlight one new poem each week in April with commentary from the poet or Delmarva Review editors especially for Spy’s discerning readers. The Review’s editors read 2,500 to 3,000 poetry submissions a year. The best 50 to 70 are selected for publication in the annual literary journal.

Author’s Note: This poem was inspired by the wind-filled sails of “Broad Reach,” a beautiful sculpture in Chestertown’s Wilmer Park. The title quote is meant to refer to sailing but spoke to me of another magnificent craft with a different sort of broad reach: poetry. – Meredith Davies Hadaway

“On a Broad Reach

They Are Magnificent Craft”

Every poem begins as a blink

in the sky, a slight turn of the

earth. It stretches the length of the

sun to where a cardinal perches, chipping

away at the morning. It gathers the leaves,

arranging them in riddles of rust and

gold, rubs each stone in its path.

Now it is midday and centuries lie

behind us, a litter of bones and

promise beneath the slurry of sand as we

stroll to the river.

Every poem is a long walk, the resurrection

of all the meters that brought us here, past

windows ablaze with sun. Every hand that

twirled a brush or twisted a knot to tether

us to something that lives on wind, bellows

in the breath of the water.

_____

Meredith Davies Hadaway was selected as the Featured Writer in the 12th annual edition of the Delmarva Review. She is the author of three poetry collections: Fishing Secrets of the Dead, The River is a Reason, and At The Narrows (winner of the 2015 Delmarva Book Prize for Creative Writing). She holds an MFA in Poetry from Vermont College of Fine Arts. Hadaway is a former Rose O’Neill Writer-in-Residence who previously served as chief marketing officer for Washington College, in Chestertown, Maryland.

