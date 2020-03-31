COVID-19: Supporting the Most Vulnerable with Matthew Peters

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While the front door of the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center is clearly marked in several languages that during the coronavirus crisis, clients must make an appointment in advance, that didn’t stop a worried mother banging the door to get help with dozens of questions for Matthew Peters, the center’s director.

From finding rent money, food, and healthcare, the client base of Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center represents the most vulnerable on the Mid-Shore. Without seasonal work, and unable to qualify for the federal government’s upcoming $1,200 check for most Americans, these families face a most uncertain future. One of their very few resources is Mathew and his team of staff and volunteers.

The Spy talked to Matthew by Zoom yesterday for a quick check-in.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center please go here