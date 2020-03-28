Mid-Shore Food: Checking in with Sprout’s Ryan Groll

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In 2017, the Spy started a unique partnership with Emily and Ryan Groll to not only put a spotlight on their innovative Sprout food service but also the dozens of producers that make up the ingredients of their locally sourced products. Since that time, Sprout has grown into a significant player in the Mid-Shore food scene, with a dozen or so “Sproutlet” self-service kiosks and retail stores in Easton and St. Michaels.

Much has changed for Ryan and Emily in the last few weeks, and we thought it would be a good time to check in with Sprout as they continue to provide the Delmarva with their fresh and unique menu selections, even during the midst of the coronavirus health crisis.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Sprout please go here.