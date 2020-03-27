Chestertown Spy Questionnaire: Take the Pulse

Every day, The Spy learns more and more about how people are coping with the current situation. To share the good thoughts of our readers, we launching. a periodic survey of the readership to Take the Pulse. There are just a couple of short questions that take less than a minute to answer and submit. Results will be shared in a few days.
Please take the Take the Pulse questions here
