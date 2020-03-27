The Great Slow Down List: Maria Grant

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with this unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.

Today is Maria Grant, Maria served as a principal-in-charge with Deloitte Consulting and is a Spy contributor.

Read: The Dutch House by Ann Patchett

Watch: Knives Out

Listen: Piano Concerto in A Minor Opus 54 by Robert Schuman

Cook: Coq au Vin

Outing: Virtual tours on Travel and Leisure