The Great Slow Down List: Pat Trams

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with this unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.

Today is Pat Trams, Gardner and Chestertown Spy Contributor

Read: Stories about wild animals or serial killers (depending on mood)

Listen: NPR news

Watch: The West Wing

Cook: Enough to share with neighbors

Outing: Get ahead of cool weather weeds in garden beds