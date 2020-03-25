Kent County Reports First Case of Covid-19

Today, health officials in conjunction with the Kent County Commissioners are announcing the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kent County.

The male individual, in his 20s, traveled to places where other COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Testing occurred on March 16, 2020 and the individual is now at home recovering. Since testing, this person has remained in self-isolation and reports an almost full recovery.

William Webb, Kent County Health Officer reports that, “A contact tracing investigation is underway to determine exposure within the County, and we are working with the Maryland Department of Health to take the appropriate precautions”. This individual is not a member of the Washington College community. COVID-19 is thought to be able to spread like the cold or flu through coughing and sneezing, which creates respiratory droplets, close personal contact such as touching or shaking hands, or touching an object or surface with the virus on it. Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Call your healthcare provider if you are experiencing symptoms.