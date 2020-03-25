Restaurants: Closures, Takeout and Curbside

Kent County Restaurants; Takeout and Curbside Service
Guernsey Depot; Curbside pickup. Call, text or message them at 410-708-8317. Hours: Open 10 to 5 weekdays, 10-3 weekends
Play it Again Sam’s: NOW CLOSED Call (410) 778-2688
Chester River Wine and Cheese: remains open. Beginning Tuesday, hours will be 10-4. They are adding an online order page to their website. Guests are welcome to call for pickup. They ask that only ONE person per party enter our store at a time to minimize the number of guests in the store at any time. All tastings are on hold at this time. Our contact information can be found on our website at www.chesterrivergourmet.com
Luisa’s: offers curbside delivery in back. Call 410) 778-5360
Happy Chicken Bakery, Catering and Cafe: offers carryout, outdoor dining, and lunch delivery. 443-988-3955 offering gift certificates, curbside pickup, carry out, and outdoor dining. Hours now adjusted to Monday 10-1, Tues through Friday 10-2
Figgs Ordinary: Open during regular hours, but for carry-out and phone orders only. Call 410-282-0061
Twinny’s: in Galena, curbside orders (410) 648-5784
Evergrain Bakery: Takeout (410) 778-3333
The Kitty Knight House: Curbside takeout and delivery within 10 miles. Call 410-648-5200
Germaine’s Carryout: 443-282-0048
Uncle Charlie’s Bistro: Takeout and will deliver in town. 410-778-3663
Java Rock: Takeout orders only. Call 410-639-9909
Ellen’s: Curbside carryout only.
98 Cannon Riverfront Grille: Open for takeout 0nly, 12-7 pm. Check their menu on Facebook, then: Call 443-282-0055, pick up directly in front, call 443-282-0055 When you arrive and let us know what kind of car you have—Food and beverage will be delivered to your car.
Osprey Point Restaurant; Closed until further notice. The Inn remains open.
Anchor and Plow– 410-639-4000 and Facebook.
Aroma: 443-282-0089 and Facebook
Beverley’s Family Restaurant: – 410-778-1995 and Facebook
Blue Bird Tavern: 410-778-1995
Casa Carmen Wines: 410-778-1995 and Facebook
China House-: 410-778-3939
Crow Vineyard and Winery: 302-3040551 and Facebook
Ford’s Seafood: 410-639-2032 and Facebook
Galena Pizzaria: 410-648-5944 and Facebook
Marzella’s by the Bay: 410-348-5555 and Facebook
Nona Maria’s: 410-556-6171
Fish Whistle at the Granary (Galena): 410-988-3955
Molly’s: 410-348-2430 and Facebook
Procolino’s: 410-778-5900
Smoke, Rattle and Roll: 443-282-0261 and Facebook
Pasta Plus (Rock Hall): 410-639-7916
The Jefas Mexican Grill: 410-648-7182
The Retriever: www.theretrieverbar.com
Chester River Seafood: 410-639-7018
China House: 410-778-3939
Blue Bird Tavern: 410-778-2885
Bad Alfred’s: CLOSED
If this information has changed, please email editor@chestertownspy.org.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.