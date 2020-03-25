Restaurants: Closures, Takeout and Curbside

Kent County Restaurants; Takeout and Curbside Service

Guernsey Depot; Curbside pickup. Call, text or message them at 410-708-8317. Hours: Open 10 to 5 weekdays, 10-3 weekends

Play it Again Sam’s: NOW CLOSED Call (410) 778-2688

Chester River Wine and Cheese: remains open. Beginning Tuesday, hours will be 10-4. They are adding an online order page to their website. Guests are welcome to call for pickup. They ask that only ONE person per party enter our store at a time to minimize the number of guests in the store at any time. All tastings are on hold at this time. Our contact information can be found on our website at www.chesterrivergourmet.com

Luisa’s: offers curbside delivery in back. Call 410) 778-5360

Happy Chicken Bakery, Catering and Cafe: offers carryout, outdoor dining, and lunch delivery. 443-988-3955 offering gift certificates, curbside pickup, carry out, and outdoor dining. Hours now adjusted to Monday 10-1, Tues through Friday 10-2

Figgs Ordinary: Open during regular hours, but for carry-out and phone orders only. Call 410-282-0061

Twinny’s: in Galena, curbside orders (410) 648-5784

Evergrain Bakery: Takeout (410) 778-3333

The Kitty Knight House: Curbside takeout and delivery within 10 miles. Call 410-648-5200

Germaine’s Carryout: 443-282-0048

Uncle Charlie’s Bistro: Takeout and will deliver in town. 410-778-3663

Java Rock: Takeout orders only. Call 410-639-9909

Ellen’s: Curbside carryout only.

98 Cannon Riverfront Grille: Open for takeout 0nly, 12-7 pm. Check their menu on Facebook, then: Call 443-282-0055, pick up directly in front, call 443-282-0055 When you arrive and let us know what kind of car you have—Food and beverage will be delivered to your car.

Osprey Point Restaurant; Closed until further notice. The Inn remains open.

Anchor and Plow– 410-639-4000 and Facebook.

Aroma: 443-282-0089 and Facebook

Beverley’s Family Restaurant: – 410-778-1995 and Facebook

Blue Bird Tavern: 410-778-1995

Casa Carmen Wines: 410-778-1995 and Facebook

China House-: 410-778-3939

Crow Vineyard and Winery: 302-3040551 and Facebook

Ford’s Seafood: 410-639-2032 and Facebook

Galena Pizzaria: 410-648-5944 and Facebook

Marzella’s by the Bay: 410-348-5555 and Facebook

Nona Maria’s: 410-556-6171

Fish Whistle at the Granary (Galena): 410-988-3955

Molly’s: 410-348-2430 and Facebook

Procolino’s: 410-778-5900

Smoke, Rattle and Roll: 443-282-0261 and Facebook

Pasta Plus (Rock Hall): 410-639-7916

The Jefas Mexican Grill: 410-648-7182

The Retriever: www.theretrieverbar.com

Chester River Seafood: 410-639-7018

China House: 410-778-3939

Blue Bird Tavern: 410-778-2885

Bad Alfred’s: CLOSED

If this information has changed, please email editor@chestertownspy.org.