‘GCTV – The Garfield Streams the Arts’ to Premiere Wednesday, March 25

Due to the continuing health crisis, and closures due to state government requirements, the Garfield Center for the Arts has announced GCTV – The Garfield Streams the Arts, a program that will give home audiences weekly streaming live content they can enjoy in the comfort of their own homes. The program will begin on The Garfield’s Facebook page starting Wednesday, March 25 at 7:30 PM. The Garfield Center’s Facebook page is located at www.facebook.com/garfieldcenterforthearts.

The Garfield Streams the Arts will present a variety of content showcasing local talent. Each week, content will feature local musicians and bands, and theatrical performances by actors who will present a variety of source material. The premiere event will feature comedic and dramatic monologues and other various readings from multiple participating actors, each from their own live-stream location.

Additional upcoming streaming events will include performances by Bob and Pam Ortiz, Nevin Dawson, Shannon Whitaker, and Brad Chairs, among others. Future additional performers and content, as well as a calendar of events for the performances, will be available on our website at www.garfieldcenter.org.

Each GCTV performance will be uploaded to the Garfield Center’s YouTube page shortly after its live presentation for anyone who is unable to view the live stream performance. In addition to these performances, The Garfield Center is also preparing to upload more of its past performances to its YouTube page, which can be found at www.youtube.com/PrinceTheatreCtown.

The Garfield Center would also like to hear from any other performers who want to participate in this program. To express your interest, send an email to ncarter@garfieldcenter.org.

The Garfield Center is committed to continuing The Garfield Streams the Arts, and expanding it if possible, for as long as social distancing is necessary and until we can safely reopen our facility to audiences who participate in, enjoy and support the arts and the cultural events we produce for our community.

About The Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre

