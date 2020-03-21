Bay Bridge Work Update

To expedite reopening the Bay Bridge westbound right lane, the center lane will close this evening beginning at 4 p.m. so that crews can continue pouring latex modified concrete before rain begins in the area tonight. There will be no mid-day westbound center lane closure.

With the current State of Emergency for COVID-19 and related school, business and other closures, Bay Bridge traffic volumes have been lower than normal. While minimal delays are anticipated, please factor this lane closure into your travel plans today.

The center-lane closure will transition into the standard full westbound bridge closure anticipated between 7 and 8 p.m., with two-way traffic operating on the eastbound span.

During the center lane closures, the remaining lane will be 11 feet wide, meaning wide loads – vehicles wider than 10 feet – will be prohibited. Operators of wide-load vehicles should adjust westbound travel times.

Any cancellations will be announced through these alerts and MDTA social media accounts. Find us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheMDTA.

For the latest on Bay Bridge traffic, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) or visit baybridge.com. To view real-time traffic camera images on MDTA roadways, visit mdta.maryland.gov. For real-time updates on major incidents follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA.